Eutopia so-called dollar medal subject of WIN

Noted exonumia expert Karry Dziubek will present a discussion on the 1886 Eutopia so-called dollar medal during the Oct. 15 meeting in Pittsburgh of Women in Numismatics.

The WIN meeting, held in conjunction with the American Numismatic Association’s first fall National Money Show, is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. in Room 323 of the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Pittsburgh.

Dziubek is a well known expert in many areas of tokens and medals, and especially those from the Pittsburgh area, according to WIN.

The Eutopia so-called dollar is considered to be Rarity 8, suggesting five to 10 pieces known. It is cataloged as Hibler-Kappen 1005 in So-Called Dollars by Harold E. Hibler and Charles V. Kappen.

The Eutopia piece was designed and struck by Pittsburgh’s Nicholas Veeder, according to the Hibler-Kappen reference, as a “model for co-metallic coins and medals in an effort to show the practicality of using both gold and silver in one piece.” The medal is a ringed-bimetallic piece, composed of a gold center and silver ring.

The Hibler-Kappen book suggests that the dies for the piece — a 33-millimeter outer silver ring with 11-millimeter gold insert — broke after the third strike, though the authors do not cite a source for this statement. An example depicted at www.so-calleddollars.com/ exhibits a bisecting rim-to-rim die crack on one side, possible evidence for a broken die.

Veeder was the author of the 1885 pamphlet Cometallism: A Plan for Combining Gold and Silver in Coinage, for Uniting and Blending Their Values in Paper Money, and for Establishing a Composite Single Standard Dollar of Account. ¦