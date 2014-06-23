1796 dime has $700K bid as first Gardner Collection auction begins
- Published: Jun 23, 2014, 8 AM
Internet bidding is closed for the first group of Eugene H. Gardner Collection coins being auctioned off by Heritage Auctions, with live bidding set to begin at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, June 23.
The live auction will take place at Ukrainian Institute of America at The Fletcher-Sinclair Mansion in New York City. Phone and Internet bids will also be taken for those who cannot attend in person.
Leading the way in Internet bidding so far is a 1796 JR-1 dime graded Mint State 67 by PCGS. A $700,000 bid has been placed. The minimum bid once the live auction begins is $750,000.
"Not only does the coin show clear and special care being taken in its preparation, striking, and preservation," Heritage's description of the coin reads, "it is also the earliest die state known, by far, for the 1796 JR-1 dimes."
Four coins in the collection have current bids of $280,000.
Gardner spoke to Heritage about the collection in a video posted on YouTube.
