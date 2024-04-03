Errors appears in 2024 Proof set papers

The correct theme for the 2024-S coin is the “Indian Citizenship Act of 1924, ” a design both created and sculpted by Phebe Hemphill.

Specifications for the 2024-S Native American dollar coin on the Proof set’s certificate of authenticity incorrectly identify the reverse design theme as American Indians in Ballet, last year’s theme, along with last year’s designer. The 2024 design celebrates the “Indian Citizenship Act of 1924, ” in a design created and sculptured by Phebe Hemphill.

For the second time in four months, the U.S. Mint has shipped numismatic products to customers with errors in the packaging.

Some collectors reported to Coin World receiving the 10-coin 2024-S Proof sets that they ordered March 14 and finding certificates of authenticity identifying a wrong theme for the 2024-S Native American dollar reverse. The specifications sheet retains the theme “American Indians in Ballet,” the Proof 2023-S coin’s theme, a design by Ben Sowards. Sowards’ name also incorrectly remains as the designer for the 2024-S dollar coin’s reverse.

The correct theme for the 2024-S coin is the “Indian Citizenship Act of 1924, ” a design both created and sculpted by Phebe Hemphill.

In January, collectors began reporting errors with the cardboard packaging for certain Proof 2023-S numismatic products.

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Packaging for thousands of 2023-S clad Proof sets had to be replaced by the U.S. Mint because original packaging illustrated an unintended portrait of African-American aviator Bessie Coleman, depicted on the reverse of the first American Women quarter dollar issued in 2023. A corrected image of Coleman, in aviator garb, is depicted on the replacement package.

Any U.S. Mint plans toward rectifying the misidentification of the 2024-S Native American dollar theme and designer are not yet disclosed. Connect with Coin World:

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