Saint-Gaudens double eagle bought without ’substantial premium'

The following post is pulled from Coin World editor Steve Roach’s Market Analysis column in the Dec. 8 issue.



A collection as extensive as St. Louis numismatist Eric P. Newman’s has more than its share of top-tier rarities, but it also contains many other coins that are more ordinary. Heritage’s recent Nov. 14 and 15 auctions for the Eric P. Newman Numismatic Educational Society provided collectors a chance to buy a coin with a sensational provenance, at little or no premium to what an unnamed coin might bring.



The coin: 1923-D Saint-Gaudens double eagle, MS-65



The price: $1,762.50



The story: The illustrious Newman provenance didn’t do much to help the price of this 1923-D Saint-Gaudens $20 double eagle graded Mint State 65 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. It sold for $1,762.50 on Nov. 14. At the same auction, a different example in the same grade brought $1,880 while another, graded MS-65+ with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker indicating quality within the grade, realized $2,467.50.



This Denver Mint issue enjoys popularity with collectors because it’s slightly scarcer than the common late-Philadelphia Mint Saint-Gaudens double eagles, but in this grade doesn’t bring a substantial premium. Heritage writes that it “is an ideal choice for the collector seeking an attractive, well-produced type representative of an issue that is obtainable but not overly common.” For reference, on Oct. 13, Heritage sold another NGC MS-65 example — not from the Newman Collection — at the $1,821.25 level.

Read the rest of Steve Roach's market analysis:

1875-S Coronet $5 half eagle a ‘filler piece’ with provenance

A Newman Collection Indian Head cent sold for only $42?

More from CoinWorld.com:

Artist reimagines Lincoln cent with portrait of Ronald Reagan

A Newman Collection Indian Head cent sold for only $42?: Newman’s ‘ordinary’ coins

2014 First Spouse gold coin sales well below maximum authorized mintages

U.S. note that flew in space with John Glenn sells for $11,250 during Nov. 12 Heritage auction

2015 50-penny coin honors Battle of Britain’s 75th anniversary

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!