Enrollments open for U.S. Mint’s 2023 Morgan, Peace dollars

The U.S. Mint plans to issue, in 2023, a two-coin Reverse Proof set containing Morgan and Peace dollars struck at the San Francisco Mint.

The United States Mint has opened enrollments for five limited-edition 2023 Morgan and Peace dollar numismatic products, and revealed their production limits.

The 2023 production will be executed at the Philadelphia and San Francisco Mints, with enrollments limited to three coins per product per household.

U.S. Mint officials canceled planned 2022 Morgan and Peace dollar production while the bureau sourced sufficient .999 fine silver planchets. The program was originally introduced in 2021 to mark the centennial anniversary of the transition of production from the Morgan to the Peace dollar. It is now intended to be an annual program, with the exception of the 2022 coinage.

The enrollment options and posted issue limits on the Mint’s website at https://catalog.usmint.gov/enrollments/morgan-peace-silver-dollars/ are:

➤ Uncirculated 2023-P Morgan dollar, 275,000 mintage limit, $67.

➤ Uncirculated 2023-P Peace dollar, 275,000 mintage limit, $67.

➤ Proof 2023-S Morgan dollar, 400,000 maximum mintage $73.

➤ Proof 2023-S Peace dollar, 400,000 maximum mintage, $73.

➤ Two-coin Reverse Proof 2023-S Morgan and Peace dollar set, 250,000 maximum mintage, $175.

The 2023 offerings product options will not include any privy-marked Morgan dollars like those issued in 2021 to pay homage to the Carson City and New Orleans Mints.

