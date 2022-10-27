Images courtesy of the U.S. Mint.

The James Buchanan silver medal will be the first of four Presidential medals to be issued by the U.S. Mint in silver in 2023.

The U.S. Mint’s Subscription Program is accepting enrollments for Presidential silver medals, with the medal illustrating the 15th president of the United States, James Buchanan next in line to be released.

The Matte Finish James Buchanan 1-ounce .999 fine silver medal is scheduled for release in 2023, with shipping anticipated to begin Feb. 13. The Mint’s 2023 numismatic product sales catalog has not yet been announced by the bureau.

The retail price for 2022 Presidential silver medal releases was $65. U.S. Mint officials have not yet established the price for the four 2023 releases, to comprise James Buchanan, Abraham Lincoln, Andrew Johnson and Ulysses S. Grant.

The Buchanan silver medal replicates the original Indian peace medal, first released by the U.S. Mint in 1857.

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The obverse portrait of Buchanan is the work of American sculptor and medalist Salathiel Ellis. The reverse design is the work of U.S. artist and engraver Joseph Willson.

Willson’s design depicts a farmer, leaning upon a plow, and conversing with an Native American Indian chief, with an American flag in the background.

Willson’s design was first introduced as the reverse for the 1850 dated Millard Fillmore Presidential medal.

Willson’s design replaced the PEACE AND FRIENDSHIP design by U.S. Mint Assistant Engraver John Reich last used on the 1849-dated Indian peace medal recognizing President Zachary Taylor.

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