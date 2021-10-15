As expected, the United States Mint’s offering of 25-coin rolls and 100-coin bags of Kentucky’s American Innovation dollar, launched June 28 with virtually all, if not all, of the four products sold out before sales began, through enrollment subscriptions.

As expected, the United States Mint’s offering of 25-coin rolls and 100-coin bags of Kentucky’s American Innovation dollar, launched June 28 with virtually all, if not all, of the four products sold out before sales began, through enrollment subscriptions.

As of June 29, all four products — two rolls and two bags — were listed as “currently unavailable,” the same status reached earlier in the month.

In theory, the rolls and bags of the American Innovation, Kentucky dollars were offered without mintage or household order limit, but the following product limits were posted:

Philadelphia Mint 25-coin roll: 7,020.

Denver Mint 25-coin roll: 7,020.

Philadelphia Mint 100-coin bag: 2,790.

Denver Mint 100-coin bag: 2,790.

The 25-coin rolls were priced at $34.50 each, and the 100-coin bags, at $117.50.

As early as June 8, enrollment for all four products had been listed as “currently unavailable,” which means, per the Mint’s website, “We are currently out of this item, but more may be available later.” Quantities may still be available on the day of the sales launch.

A number of 2022 Mint products have “sold out” prior to their respective sales launch dates or shortly thereafter, including the previous two American Innovation dollars offered before the Kentucky coin. The same roll and bag products for the Rhode Island and Vermont coins were offered earlier this year.

For the Rhode Island coin, both rolls had sold out, though both bags remained available as of June 29. For Vermont’s American Innovation dollar, the Philadelphia Mint roll was sold out, with the Denver Mint roll and both bags still available for purchase.

All of the “sold out” products for both designs had a “Remind Me” button available at their online catalog listing, suggesting that quantities of the products could become available later.

The Tennessee coin in the American Innovation dollar program goes on sale Aug. 30. Collectors are advised to monitor the sales page for that coin’s products for their availability.

Kentucky dollar designs

The Kentucky dollar’s reverse depicts a banjo, celebrating bluegrass music, in a design by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Christina Hess that was sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Renata Gordon. The dollar sports the series’ common obverse, which depicts the Statue of Liberty in a design by AIP Artist Justin Kunz sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill. A gear-shaped privy mark appears at the bottom-left of the statue.

The offered dollars have an Uncirculated finish.

About the program

Public Law 116-197 mandates a 14-year program comprising 56 total coins “in recognition of American innovation and significant innovation and pioneering efforts of individuals or groups from each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and the United States territories, to promote the importance of innovation in the United States, the District of Columbia, and the United States territories.”

The sole 2018 coin was an introductory piece, issued at the discretion of the secretary of the Treasury. The reverse for the 2018 coin bears the inscription UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, and AMERICAN INNOVATORS along with a representation of the signature of President George Washington on the first United States patent issued in 1790.

Starting in 2019, four coins have been issued annually.

The 2019 coins celebrated innovation in Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Georgia.

The states of Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland and South Carolina were celebrated with the 2020 coins.

The 2021 American Innovation dollars celebrate accomplishments in New Hampshire, Virginia, New York and North Carolina.

