Enrollments account for most Silver Proof set sales

The U.S. Mint reports it sold 164,419 2022-S Silver Proof sets as of June 23.

Eighty-five percent of the total number of 2022-S Silver Proof sets recorded sold June 23, the opening day of sales, were in the form of advance customer orders through the enrollment option.

Total units sold for the 10-coin sets reached 164,419, with no product or household order limit listed. Each set was sold for $105.

The total sales reflect 140,429 units from orders placed through enrollments, with the remaining 24,034 sets sold specifically on June 23.

The U.S. Mint does not officially report enrollments as sales until the product goes on sale to the public.

The set contains 1.473 troy ounces of pure silver, comprising the Roosevelt dime, five American Women quarter dollars and the Kennedy half dollar, all composed of .999 fine silver.

The Lincoln cent, Jefferson 5-cent coin and Native American dollar are all made of their standard base metals.

The 2021-S Silver Proof set, also offered for $105, is a seven-coin set containing 0.984 troy ounce of pure silver. The set only contains two quarter dollars in silver — the 2021-S Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site and General George Washington Crossing the Delaware coins — along with the dime and half dollar in .999 fine silver.

The U.S. Mint’s sales report through June 26 indicates that 286,962 of the Proof 2021-S Silver Proof sets have been sold to Mint customers.

