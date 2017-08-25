Enhanced Uncirculated set sales continue plummet

Cumulative sales of the 2017 225th Anniversary Enhanced Uncirculated Coin set dropped by more than 25,000 set in a single week because of returns and order cancellations.

Continued reconciliation of sales by the United States Mint of its 2017 225th Anniversary Enhanced Uncirculated Coin set reveals the number of sets recorded as sold by Aug. 24 was reduced by more than 25,000 sets in a single week.

Sales began Aug. 1. The drop in sales numbers is attributed to product being returned and cancellation of orders for product never shipped.

Sales as of Aug. 24 were 189,089 sets, down by 25,256 from the 214,345 sets recorded sold by Aug. 16. On Aug. 8, sales stood at 220,397 sets.

The Mint offered the 10-coin set at a maximum product limit of 225,000 sets, priced at $29.95 each.

Sales placed online and by telephone were sufficient within minutes Aug. 1 to put the set into “Currently Unavailable” status until Aug. 3 when sales resumed. Sales were suspended Aug. 14 and resumed Aug. 16, with sets available continually since then.