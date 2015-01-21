Enhanced Uncirculated dollar missing edge devices

ANACS graded and encapsulated as Mint State 69 this Enhanced Uncirculated 2014-D Native American dollar that came from a 2014 American $1 Coin and Currency set.

ANACS reported Jan. 20 it had graded and encapsulated the first Enhanced Uncirculated 2014-D Native American dollar discovered missing its incuse edge lettering.

ANACS reported Jan. 20 the discovery, grading and encapsulation of an Enhanced Uncirculated 2014-D Native American dollar missing its incuse edge lettering, date and and stars.

It is the first such error reported on a Native American dollar that was issued in the 2014 American $1 Coin and Currency set. ANACS graded the coin Mint State 69. The coin has the Native American reverse design oriented in the holder on the side bearing the grading label.

The Enhanced Uncirculated 2014-D Native American dollars were available only in the set, paired with a Series 2013 $1 Federal Reserve note.

ANACS officials reported that the set where the error coin was discovered was among a multiset submission from First Commemorative Mint in New York. ANACS officials found the error coin while determining, at the submitter's request, whether the edge lettering on the dollar coin in each set faced right side up in relation to the obverse design or upside down.

ANACS has graded and encapsulated approximately 1,000 of the Enhanced Uncirculated 2014-D Native American dollars that were included in the 2014 American $1 Coin and Currency sets offered by the U.S. Mint. The sets went on sale Nov. 13, 2014, at $13.95 each and reached the 50,000 maximum authorized mintage later in December.

The incuse edge inscription is executed on the coin as the final step in an integrated system after the obverse and reverse designs are struck on the coinage press. The edge devices are supposed to bear the date, Mint mark and E PLURIBUS UNUM, with 10 five-pointed stars preceding the date and Mint mark, and three stars separating the date and Mint mark and the motto.

IN GOD WE TRUST was once among the edge devices, but it was moved from the edge to the obverse in 2009.

