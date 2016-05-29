Enhanced Uncirculated Native American dollar in set

The designs shown will be what will appear on the obverse and reverse of the Enhanced Uncirculated 2016-S Native American $1 coin in the 2016 American $ Coin and Currency set. Illustrated is the version with Uncirculated Mint set finish.

An Enhanced Uncirculated 2016-S Native American $1 coin struck at the San Francisco Mint will be the featured coin in the 2016 American $1 Coin and Currency set to go on sale by the U.S. Mint beginning at noon Eastern Time June 16.

The U.S. Mint had not yet disclosed as of May 27 how many of the 2016 sets will be offered, at what price and whether there will be any household ordering restrictions.

The Mint has also not disclosed details on the $1 Federal Reserve note that will be included in the set.

2016 will be the third consecutive year the Mint will issue an American $1 Coin and Currency set with an Enhanced Uncirculated Native American dollar struck at a different Mint production facility.

The different finishes on the coins were produced on the dies by various methods, including the use of wire-brush and laser-frosting techniques.

The 2014 set contains an Enhanced Uncirculated 2014-D Native American dollar struck at the Denver Mint while the 2015 set contains an Enhanced Uncirculated 2015-W dollar struck at the West Point Mint.

That leaves just the Philadelphia Mint to execute an Enhanced Uncirculated Native American dollar for a future American $1 Coin and Currency set, if the Mint chooses to issue one in 2017.

The 2014 and 2015 sets were also each combined with a $1 Federal Reserve note. They sold for $13.95 and $14.95, respectively, per set.

The 2014 issue of 50,000 sets sold out and is now bringing a premium. Sales for the 2015 set were increased to 90,000 sets maximum, with sales as of the May 22, 2016, sales report at 88,233.

The 2015 set is still being offered by the U.S. Mint.