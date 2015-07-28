Enhanced Uncirculated Native American dollar in 2015 set

The following was released July 28 by the U.S. Mint concerning the Aug. 24 release of the 2015 American $1 Coin and Currency set:

2015 American $1 Coin & Currency Set

SKU Price

15RA $14.95

On Sale Date: August 24, 2015

Household Order Limit: 5 units per household

What’s in the Box?

One (1) enhanced uncirculated 2015 Native American $1 coin and one (1) $1 Series 2013 note from the Federal Reserve Bank in New York in a tri-fold presentation folder with sleeve.

Description: A tri-fold presentation folder that holds an enhanced uncirculated 2015 Native American $1 Coin and a $1 Series 2013 note from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The set contains interesting historical information about the Mohawk Ironworkers and their contributions to “high iron” construction work on New York City skyscrapers, including the World Trade Center. The $1 note contains a serial number beginning with “911” in honor of the Mohawk Ironworkers recovery efforts following the collapse of the World Trade Center twin towers in 2001. A Certificate of Authenticity is printed on the package. A sleeve is also included. Both the coin and the note are only available in this set.

Design Information

Obverse: design retains the central figure of the “Sacagawea” design first produced in 2000 with the inscriptions LIBERTY and IN GOD WE TRUST.

Reverse: design features Mohawk ironworker reaching for an I-beam that is swinging into position, rivets on the left and right side of the border, and a high elevation view of the city skyline in the background. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “$1,” and “MOHAWK IRONWORKERS.”

Coin Specifications :