Enhanced Uncirculated Native American dollar doubles in price

After selling for nearly $13,000 in an online auction Feb. 8, this Enhanced Uncirculated 2014-D Native American $1 coin was resold in a Feb. 15 television auction for $31,900.

The currently only known example of an Enhanced Uncirculated 2014-D Native American, Missing Edge Lettering $1 coin resold in a Feb. 15 television auction for more than double what it sold for a week before in an online auction.

The coin sold on America’s Auction Network in St. Petersburg, Fla., Feb. 15 for $31,900.

The coin, graded Enhanced Uncirculated 69 by ANACS and labeled as “Missing Edge Lettering,” realized $12,934.90 in a Feb. 8 online auction by GreatCollections. The price realized in the Feb. 8 sale also included a 10 percent buyer’s premium.

The coin has none of its mandated edge inscriptions. The edge’s intended incuse inscriptions are the date, Mint mark, E PLURIBUS UNUM and 13 stars.

The price received in the Feb. 8 sale was, at the time, according to error coin specialist Fred Weinberg from Fred Weinberg & Co., Encino, Calif., a record price for the error type.

Paul DeFelice, ANACS' vice president of marketing and client relations, said the coin was originally holdered with an MS-69 designation for Mint State 69, but was reholdered with an EU-69 designation on the label before being shipped to its owner, First Commemorative Mint.

Consigned to the Feb. 8 online auction by First Commemorative Mint from Farmingdale, N.Y., the Enhanced Uncirculated coin is the only one with the error from the 5,000 2014 American $1 Coin and Currency sets that FCM submitted to ANACS.

The Enhanced Uncirculated 2014-D Native American $1 coin was available only in the 50,000 American $1 Coin and Currency sets the Mint offered at $13.95 per set. The set, which also includes a Series 2013 $1 Federal Reserve note, was a sellout.

The anonymous winning bidder of the Enhanced Uncirculated 2014-D Native American, Missing Edge Lettering $1 coin in the Feb. 8 sale allowed the coin to be shown during a Feb. 15 segment on America’s Auction Network in which other Missing Edge Lettering coins were being offered.

AAN host Adam Miller said: “In the course of showing it we had a few offers and I ultimately got an offer that [the] investor would accept which ended in a sale price of $31,900.”

