The U.S. Mint’s Enhanced Uncirculated Coin set apparently sold out at the Mint website in a matter of minutes on Aug. 1.

Customers line up at the United States Mint booth at the ANA World’s Fair of Money on Aug. 1, where the Enhanced Uncirculated Coin set was a popular product.

While it cannot be listed as “sold out” just yet, the 2017 Enhanced Uncirculated Coin set went to “currently unavailable” status within minutes after it went on sale at noon ET on Aug. 1. (See update here.)

The change in status came several hours before the set was to be made available at the U.S. Mint booth on the bourse floor of the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Denver. The set was also being sold in the sales areas of the Philadelphia and Denver Mints, and at Mint headquarters in Washington, D.C.

The peak of Olympic gold coins: Another column in the August 14 weekly issue of Coin World also profiles a rubber token that promotes a commonplace object we all use.

Coin World senior editor Paul Gilkes, on hand at the Denver Mint when the sets went on sale at 10 a.m. MT, said there was no line and that customers could buy the 20 sets maximum being permitted per transaction and then return to the sales counter to buy more.

U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White said this at 12:37 p.m. ET, responding to Coin World’s inquiry about the set’s availability: “As is our standard procedure, we cannot confirm that until we have all the order reconciliations taken care of; we will go with ‘unavailable’ until then.”

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

As of 1 p.m. ET Aug. 1, the set should be available at physical locations, but is not at the Mint website or through the Mint telephone ordering line.

Gilkes reported that, at the ANA convention’s opening in Denver at 1 p.m. MT, 100 people were in line at the Mint booth. He said that purchases at the convention are being limited to 500 sets per person.

This article was updated at 3:15 p.m. ET Aug. 1 to reflect the market for the sets at the opening of the ANA convention. It further updated at 1:13 p.m. ET Aug. 2 to add an image.