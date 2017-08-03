They’re back. The U.S. Mint’s Enhanced Uncirculated Coin set, which apparently sold out at the Mint website in a matter of minutes on Aug. 1, was placed back on sale Aug. 3.

The U.S. Mint reopened sales of the Enhanced Uncirculated Coin set early on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 3.

It is uncertain how many sets were made available or how long this second round of sales will last.

However, when Coin World senior editor Paul Gilkes, in attendance at the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Denver, spoke to Mint staff there, he was told that order cancellations made the sets available again, with one order by a dealer for 20,000 sets among those that were canceled.

The set’s status was changed to “currently unavailable” on Aug. 1 less than 10 minutes after it went on sale. Quantities offered at the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Denver sold out in about five hours.