Empire Rare Coins to purchase Sunshine Coin Co.

Empire Rare Coins of Scottsdale, Ariz., has announced the completion of arrangements to purchase the Sunshine Coin Co. of Phoenix.

Sunshine Coin Co. has been in business since 1980; Empire has been in business since 1974, according to the Empire website.

Empire’s purchase of the company includes Sunshine’s entire inventory, supplies and mailing lists, according to Empire.

The final transfer is scheduled to take place at the end of March. Empire owner Richard Stockton says that Empire will take care of any remaining layaway orders from Sunshine customers.

Empire also announced it has purchased a large coin collection that has been off the market for 25 years.

All numismatic items acquired from Sunshine will be added to Empire’s website and catalogs.

For more information about Empire Rare Coins, visit the company’s website at www.empirecoins.net, email the company at EMPIRECOINS@cox.net or telephone the company at 800-524-2431. ¦