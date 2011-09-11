Emperor Octavian highlights Summer 2011 issue of Winning

The Summer 2011 issue of Winning Ways, the official publication of Women In Numismatics, features the second part of a story by Sherry Briggs titled “The Unlikely Emperor,” which examines the life and career of the Roman Emperor Octavian.

The issue also features the article “Networking Vitally Important to WIN” by Coin World Editor Beth Deisher and a firsthand account of the American Numismatic Association’s Summer Seminar by Dave Heinrich.

Also appearing are a Christopher R. McDowell article on the Liberty Cap and Liberty Pole designs on U.S. coins, and a biographical account of Mary, Queen of Scots, by Prue Fitts.

World coins are also discussed in the issue, with a short story on Chinese Cash coins by Fiachra Eileen Rottinghaus, and Dennis Tucker’s “Unusual Portrait Medal of a German Princess,” about the Kaiserin Augusta Louisa.

Winning Ways is published for members of WIN three times a year. For more information about WIN, visit the organization’s website at www.womeninnumismatics.com or write to Women in Numismatics, c/o Jacquie Flanigan, Secretary, P.O. Box 98, Leland, NC 28451. ¦