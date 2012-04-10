Embossed shell cards articles continue

Prolific numismatic writer Q. David Bowers’ third installment in a multipart series of articles classifying the embossed shell cards featuring coin designs from 1867 to 1876 is published in the March-April 2012 issue of the TAMS Journal, bimonthly publication of the Token and Medal Society.

Part I appeared in the November/December 2011 issue, and Part II in the January/February 2012 issue.

Exonumia expert David E. Schenkman illustrates souvenirs of the 1892 Grand Army of the Republic Encampment in Washington, D.C., in his second article on the subject. Included are medals, hanging badges and ribbons.

Annual TAMS dues cost $25 in the United States, $35 in U.S. funds for Canada, and $50 in U.S. funds outside the United States. Dues provide for membership benefits including an annual subscription to the club’s journal.

Visit the TAMS website at www.tokenandmedal.org/. ¦