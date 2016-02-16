All 16 proposed designs for Ellis Island quarter

Image courtesy of The U.S. National Archives and Records Administration.

Immigrants in this black and white photo are shown circa 1910 as they go through the immigration process on Ellis Island. The CCAC reviewed designs for the U.S. Mint's 2017 America the Beautiful quarter honoring the site on Feb. 16.

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee convened Feb. 16 to discuss proposed reverse designs for two 2017 America the Beautiful quarter dollars, one honoring Ellis Island National Monument in New Jersey and another honoring Effigy Mounds National Monument in Iowa.

Designs for the reverses for these two coins had previously been proposed back in October 2015, but the CCAC rejected them all.

For the Ellis Island quarter, 16 reverse designs were considered by CCAC this time around.

While waiting to hear which one got the committee's recommendation, Coin World tweeted out all of the considered designs to get our readers' feedback.

Here they are: