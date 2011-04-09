Eleven qualify for ANA election

Eleven American Numismatic Association members submitted qualified nominations by the 5 p.m. Mountain Time deadline March 31 to run for election to the association’s board of governors.

One candidate is running for president; two for vice president; and eight for seven at-large governor seats. Each board member serves a two-year term. Candidates have until April 7 to accept or decline their nominations.

Current ANA Vice President Tom Hallenbeck of Colorado Springs, Colo., is running unopposed for president.

Former ANA Gov. Arthur M. Fitts of Wolfeboro, N.H., and incumbent ANA Gov. Walter Ostromecki of Panorama City, Calif., are running for vice president.

Candidates for governor are listed alphabetically:

? Gary Adkins, Minneapolis

? Michael L. Ellis, Camilla, Ga.

? Jeff C. Garrett, Lexington, Ky., (incumbent)

? Greg Lyon, St. Louis

? J.P. Martin, Englewood, Colo.

? Clifford Mishler, Iola, Wis. (current ANA president)

? Scott Rottinghaus, New London, Conn. (incumbent)

? Wendell A. Wolka, Greenwood, Ind. (incumbent)

Election ballots, as well as candidate photographs and biographies/platforms, will be sent by the independent auditing firm of BiggsKofford P.C., to eligible voting ANA members. The envelope, with a BiggsKofford return address, will indicate that a ballot is enclosed.

Ballots will be mailed by June 15 and must be returned to the auditing firm by July 15.

Election results will be announced on July 27 with the new board of governors sworn in at the ANA World’s Fair of Money convention banquet in Chicago on Aug. 20.

See ANA candidates story beginning on Page 44 of this issue. ¦