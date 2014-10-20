Electronic voting among topics at Oct. 14, 2014, ANA Board meeting

The American Numismatic Association's Board of Governors voted to continue to offer electronic voting in addition to paper ballots in the 2015 elections during its Oct. 14, 2014, meeting.

In 2013 the firm of Survey and Ballot System was engaged to develop online voting to simplify the election process, reduce the overall expense and provide membership with a convenient voting option.

ANA President Kim Kiick said that the continued use of electronic voting would reduce the overall costs, but confirmed that a paper ballot option was still required as thousands of members used paper ballots in the 2013 elections. Kiick added that a large portion of the expense in mailing printed ballots is that the ANA bylaws require that candidate biographies be printed and enclosed with the ballot that is mailed to members. Further, the bylaws require that candidate names be scrambled to avoid the same name always being first, so multiple ballots must be prepared.

Other topics discussed:



??The vote to approve the 2014–15 fiscal year budget was tabled because the budget committee had not yet reviewed it. ANA President Walt Ostromecki said that the budget would be discussed and voted on in an Oct. 30 special meeting followed by a public press release.

??Harlan J. Berk was named Honorary Host Chair for the 2015 World’s Fair of Money in Rosemont, Ill.

??The board accepted an initial payment of $7,050 and an additional $50,000 payable by the end of 2015 to endow a scholarship in honor of Eugene H. Gardner for young numismatists for the ANA Summer Seminar.

??The board accepted the remaining financial assets of the recently disbanded Colorado Wyoming Numismatic Association, $19,921.36, as a donation for the ANA Adult Summer Seminar Scholarship Fund.

??ANA legal counsel Hollie Wieland said that the legal case with former executive director Larry Shepherd remains ongoing and that a trial date has not been established. She said that there are no other known threats of litigation against the ANA and that she was hopeful that the litigation between the ANA and Shepherd would end in the near future, either by trial or by a court ruling.

??Ostromecki asked if the ANA wanted to take over Krause Publication’s Numismatic Ambassador award, which was retired at the 2014 World’s Fair of Money convention. Ostromecki said that the program costs $5,000 a year not including staff resources and that award recipients don’t have to be ANA members. He said he would do further research on the subject, including reaching out to Florida United Numismatists and Central State Numismatic Society.

The Board of Governors also discussed the viability of Philadelphia as a host city for the 2018 World's Fair of Money. Read Coin World's separate story here.

