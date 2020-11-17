Election results may lead to Mint director change

Customary protocol when presidential administrations change is for nominees from the outgoing president to tender their resignations to the incoming chief executive.

It’s then up to the incoming president to decide whether to accept those resignations or allow a nominee from the predecessor to remain in office.

U.S. Mint Director David J. Ryder, who was approved for a five-year term April 12, 2018, under nomination from Republican President Donald J. Trump, will face that decision.

Coin World queried Ryder as to whether he plans to submit his resignation to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden or remain in office to fulfill his full term unless asked to step down for replacement by Biden. As of Nov. 13, no reply was forthcoming.

Ryder’s predecessor, Edmund C. Moy, also a Republican, remained in the Mint director’s chair when Barack Obama was sworn into office Jan. 20, 2009, and stayed there another two years before departing for the private sector on Jan. 9, 2011. Moy became the 38th Mint director in September 2006.

The U.S. Senate did not act on either of President Obama’s two nominees for Mint director — Bibiana Boerio, a former Ford Motor Co. executive in Detroit, or Matthew Rhett Jeppson, who served as principal deputy Mint director before being nominated as Mint director. Jeppson joined the U.S. Mint on Jan. 12, 2015, in the newly created position of principal deputy director.

The slot stayed open until the nomination of Ryder, who previously served a 14-month stint from 1993 to 1994 as the 34th Mint director under a recess appointment from President George H.W. Bush.

The path to Ryder’s service as the 39th Mint director was a long one. Originally nominated by President Trump on Oct. 2, 2017, he appeared before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs three weeks later and was subsequently voted out of committee for a full Senate vote. However, the full Senate did not take a vote before the congressional session ended. The process restarted Jan. 8, 2018, when Ryder was again nominated by President Trump. Ryder’s nomination eventually received the approval of the full Senate by unanimous consent on March 21, 2018.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter