Election leaves political appointees in jeopardy

New series of Federal Reserve notes will likely bear new signatures after a new Treasurer and Treasury secretary take office.

With former President Donald Trump now President-elect Trump after besting Vice President Kamala Harris in the Nov. 5 general election, the faces will likely change for those heading the Treasury Department and its agencies tasked with the production of United States coins and medals, paper money and security documents.

Transition protocols often include presidential appointees automatically submitting their resignations to the incoming president or submitting the resignation should the incoming chief executive request it.

The positions that are expected to see replacements are:

Treasury secretary: Janet L. Yellen has headed the Treasury Department since Jan. 26, 2021, when the U.S. Senate voted its approval to President Biden’s nomination for the 78th Treasury secretary. Trump indicated Nov. 8 his intention to nominate billionaire American hedge fund manager Scott Bessent to become the 79th Treasury secretary. Bessent is the founder, CEO and chief investment officer of the investment firm Key Square Group.

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The current director of the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, the 27th and first woman, Patricia S. Collins, was named to the post by Yellen on March 24, 2024.

Treasurer of the United States: Marilynn R. Malerba was directly appointed by Biden with no need for Senate approval and took office Sept. 12. 2022. [https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Treasurer_of_the_United_States].

U.S. Mint Director: Ventris C. Gibson became the 40th Mint director on June 22, 2022 after Senate approval of her nomination made by Biden.

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