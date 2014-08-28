Eleanor Roosevelt First Spouse gold coins launches September 4

Orders for the 2014-W Eleanor Roosevelt First Spouse $10 gold coins will be accepted by the U.S. Mint beginning noon Eastern Time Sept. 4. Shown is the Uncirculated version.

Orders for Proof and Uncirculated 2014-W Eleanor Roosevelt, First Spouse gold $10 coins will be accepted by the U.S. Mint beginning at noon Eastern Time Sept. 4.

Orders will be accepted at the Mint's website and by telephone at 800-872-6468. Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by dialing 1-888-321-6468.

Pricing is according to the U.S. Mint's pricing grid for numismatic coins containg precious metals. Pricing for the Roosevelt coins will be set and posted Sept. 3.

A fee of $4.95 will be added to all domestic orders for shipping and handling.

The 2014-W Eleanor Roosevelt, First Spouse half-ounce .9999 fine gold coins will be struck at the West Point Mint and bear the facility's W Mint mark.

The maximum mintage is set at 10,000 across all product options, with customer demand determining the ratio of Proof coins to Uncirculated coins produced.

The coin’s obverse was designed by Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) artist Chris Costello and sculptured by United States Mint Medallic Sculptor Phebe Hemphill. The design features a portrait of Mrs. Roosevelt with the inscriptions ELEANOR ROOSEVELT, IN GOD WE TRUST, LIBERTY, 2014, 32nd, and 1933 – 1945.

The coin’s reverse was also designed by Costello and sculptured by United States Mint Medallic Sculptor Renata Gordon. The design depicts Mrs. Roosevelt’s right hand lighting a candle. A glowing light rises over a stylized graphic of the Earth’s curved horizon, symbolizing her life’s work and the global impact of her humanitarian initiatives.

Reverse inscriptions are UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, E PLURIBUS UNUM, $10, 1/2 OZ., and .9999 FINE GOLD.