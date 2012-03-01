El Yunque quarter dollar event set March 14

Nearly two months after the 2012 El Yunque National Forest quarter dollar was released into circulation, the U.S. Mint will stage an official launch ceremony March 14.

An official launch ceremony for the 2012 El Yunque National Forest quarter dollar is scheduled by the U.S. Mint to be held March 14, nearly two months after the coin was released into circulation through the Federal Reserve.

The 10 a.m. Atlantic Time ceremony is to be held at the El Portal Visitor Center in the El Yunque National Forest in Puerto Rico.

As of Feb. 23, Mint officials had not released any additional details for the ceremony, including whether rolls of the coins would be available for exchange with cash after the event.

The 2012 El Yunque National Forest quarter dollar is the first America the Beautiful quarter dollar release for 2012 and the 11th since the series was introduced in 2010. It was released into circulation through the Federal Reserve on Jan. 23. ¦