Eisenhower Presidential dollar products April 13

Rolls, bags and boxes of circulation-quality 2015 Dwight D. Eisenhower will be put on sale April 13 by the U.S. Mint.

Sales by the U.S. Mint of 2015-P and 2015-D Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential dollars in rolls, bags and boxes begin April 13.

The numismatic products contain circulation-quality coins struck on the production floors of the Denver Mint or Philadelphia Mint.

The coins are being offered in 25-coin rolls from each facilitt for $32.95 per roll, 100-coin bags for $111.95, and 250-coin boxes of 10, 25-coin rolls for $275.95.

More from CoinWorld.com:



Q. David Bowers: Kennedy half dollar came along amid circulating coin shortage in U.S.

United States Mint unveils 2015 First Spouse gold coin designs

Low-mintage 'King of Morgan dollars' example sells for nearly $40,000

$60,000 gold coin is lost at ANA National Money Show, found and returned within hours

Casino owner altered surfaces of coins to stem exodus as souvenirs

Please sign in or join to share your thoughts on this story.



Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!