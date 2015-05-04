Eisenhower Family commemorativehighlight U.S. Mint's May releases
- Published: May 4, 2015, 2 AM
With April coming to a close, this is a great time to see what the U.S. Mint has slated to release in the month of May. A full product release schedule can be found here.
For now, here's a brief schedule of what to expect next month:
May 4
- 2015 March of Dimes Special Silver Set
May 5
- 2015 Dwight D. Eisenhower $1 Coin Cover
May 7
- 2015 First Spouse Series One-Half Ounce Gold Proof Coin – Mamie Eisenhower
- 2015 First Spouse Series One-Half Ounce Gold Uncirculated Coin – Mamie Eisenhower
May 12
- Presidential $1 Coin & First Spouse 2015 Bronze Medal Set – Dwight D. Eisenhower
May 14
- 2015 Silver Proof Set
Community Comments
NEWS
-
Precious Metals Aug 24, 2026, 3 PM
Herbert Hoover next up in Presidential silver medal series
-
Paper Money Aug 18, 2026, 12 PM
The $250 question
-
US Coins Aug 6, 2026, 4 PM
Fractional gold experts confer
-
Precious Metals Jul 29, 2026, 2 PM
Silver Institute looks at gold:silver ratio