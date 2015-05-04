Eisenhower Family commemorativehighlight U.S. Mint's May releases

With April coming to a close, this is a great time to see what the U.S. Mint has slated to release in the month of May. A full product release schedule can be found here.

For now, here's a brief schedule of what to expect next month:

May 4

2015 March of Dimes Special Silver Set

May 5

2015 Dwight D. Eisenhower $1 Coin Cover

May 7

2015 First Spouse Series One-Half Ounce Gold Proof Coin – Mamie Eisenhower

2015 First Spouse Series One-Half Ounce Gold Uncirculated Coin – Mamie Eisenhower

May 12

Presidential $1 Coin & First Spouse 2015 Bronze Medal Set – Dwight D. Eisenhower

May 14