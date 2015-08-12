Repeat performance: Eisenhower set sells out in 15 minutes

The Dwight D. Eisenhower Coin and Chronicles set sold out in approximately 15 minutes. The fast sellout has angered some Mint customers, based on phone calls and email messages from readers.

Collector reaction was the same. Within a few minutes of the sellout of the Eisenhower set, Coin World began receiving telephone calls and email from readers who were angry because they had been unsuccessful in placing an order. One collector, via email, related his experiences in attempting (unsuccessfully) to order the set online. He had to verify his billing information, which was a surprise since that information was already in his profile. Another reader indicated in email that, "This 'rarities while you wait' attitude is not good for the hobby." A caller, also unable to order one of the sets, said he wouldn't be attempting to purchase the remaining 2015 Coin and Chronicle sets honoring John F. Kennedy and Lyndon Baines Johnson.

The edition size for the Truman, Eisenhower and Johnson sets were initially the same, at 17,000 units each. After the Truman set sold outt, the edition size for the Kennedy set was raised significantly, to 50,000, twice the initial intended offering of 25,000, and Jon Cameron, the Mint’s acting associate director of sales and marketing, said Aug. 11 that the maximum release for the Johnson set is being raised to 25,000.

After the 15-minute sellout of the Truman set, Mint officials lowered the household limits from five for the Truman set to two for the Eisenhower set. A two-set limit was also announced for the Kennedy set.

Coin World will have more in-depth coverage of the sellout of the Eisenhower Coin and Chronicles set in the days ahead.