Eighth edition of deluxe ‘Red Book’ now available

Whitman Publishing LLC has released the eighth edition of its 1,504-page “Mega Red” deluxe edition of A Guide Book of United States Coins by R.S. Yeoman, commonly known as the “Red Book.”

With Q. David Bowers as senior editor, Jeff Garrett as valuations editor and Kenneth E. Bressett as editor emeritus, the reference carries a retail price of $59.95 and is available from Whitman online at www.whitman.com and at booksellers and hobby shops nationwide.

“Mega Red” covers American coinage from New England Colonial times to the modern day — half cents through gold double eagles, plus bullion, commemoratives, Proof and Mint sets, error coins, significant tokens and medals, coins struck by the United States for the Philippines (1903 to 1945), and more.

Every U.S. coinage series has been updated and revised in the eighth edition. The book includes nearly 300 pages of expanded study of 2-cent pieces, copper-nickel 3-cent pieces, silver 3-cent coins, half dimes, 20-cent pieces, and gold $1, $3, and $4 coins.

Appendices explore specialized subjects such as patterns, error and misstruck coins, and counterstamped coins of the featured types.

One appendix studies Canadian 5-cent silver coins and 20-cent coins and their relation to United States coinage.

William Bierly, author of In God We Trust: The American Civil War, Money, Banking, and Religion, contributed an appendix on pattern 2-cent pieces.

