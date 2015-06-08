1880 Stella realizes $1.1m at the Long Beach Expo: Coin Buzz
- Published: Jun 8, 2015, 5 AM
1. Stella rakes in over $1 million at Long Beach Signature auction
An 1880 $4 Coiled Hair Stella graded Proof 65, Judd-1660 brought the highest price at last week's Heritage Auctions Long Beach Expo Signature U.S. Coins Auction.
The coin, one of only nine known, sold for $1,116,250.
Read more about the Stella from our pre-auction coverage.
2. Panama-Pacific Exposition certificate will be available on July 9
The third and final print to be issued July 9 by the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in its Panama Canal Commemorative Intaglio Print Program features the Panama-Pacific International Exposition Certificate.
See what the certificate looks like.
3. Truman Coin and Chronicles set images released
The U.S. Mint will release this long-awaited set June 30.
4. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 9:55 a.m. ET Monday:
5. Yesterday's most-viewed post
Collector discovers new variety for 1896 Indian Head cents
6. Something social
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