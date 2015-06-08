1880 Stella realizes $1.1m at the Long Beach Expo: Coin Buzz

An 1880 Coiled Hair Stella gold $4 pattern coin graded Proof 65 is a highlight of Heritage’s June 4 to 7 Long Beach Expo auction. Image courtesy of Heritage Auctions.

1. Stella rakes in over $1 million at Long Beach Signature auction

An 1880 $4 Coiled Hair Stella graded Proof 65, Judd-1660 brought the highest price at last week's Heritage Auctions Long Beach Expo Signature U.S. Coins Auction.

The coin, one of only nine known, sold for $1,116,250.

2. Panama-Pacific Exposition certificate will be available on July 9

The third and final print to be issued July 9 by the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in its Panama Canal Commemorative Intaglio Print Program features the Panama-Pacific International Exposition Certificate.

3. Truman Coin and Chronicles set images released

The U.S. Mint will release this long-awaited set June 30.

4. Precious metals pricing

Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 9:55 a.m. ET Monday:

Collector discovers new variety for 1896 Indian Head cents

6. Something social

