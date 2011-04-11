Eight seats in ANA election uncontested

Only one seat will be contested during the election for the nine positions on the American Numismatic Association Board of Governors in the upcoming election.

Former ANA Gov. Arthur M. Fitts of Wolfeboro, N.H., and incumbent ANA Gov. Walter Ostromecki of Panorama City, Calif., are running for vice president.

Current ANA Vice President Tom Hallenbeck of Colorado Springs, Colo., is running unopposed for president.

Of the eight persons who submitted qualified nominations for election to the seven remaining seats on the association’s governing board, one declined the nomination according to the ANA — J.P. Martin, senior numismatist for ANACS in Englewood, Colo., and a member of the current board.

Martin’s decision to not seek re-election means that none of the seven seats will be contested.

Candidates for governor who have accepted the nominations are, listed alphabetically:

? Gary Adkins, Minneapolis.

? Michael L. Ellis, Camilla, Ga.

? Jeff C. Garrett, Lexington, Ky., (incumbent).

? Greg Lyon, St. Louis.

? Clifford Mishler, Iola, Wis. (current ANA president).

? Scott Rottinghaus, New London, Conn. (incumbent).

? Wendell A. Wolka, Greenwood, Ind. (incumbent).

Election ballots, as well as candidate photographs and biographies/platforms, will be sent by the independent auditing firm of BiggsKofford P.C., to eligible voting ANA members. The envelope, with a BiggsKofford return address, will indicate that a ballot is enclosed.

Ballots will be mailed by June 15 and must be returned to the auditing firm by July 15.

Election results will be announced on July 27 with the new board of governors sworn in at the ANA World’s Fair of Money convention banquet in Chicago on Aug. 20. ¦