Effigy Mounds quarter dollar launch February 6

Quarter dollar design image courtesy of U.S. Mint; aerial view of Marching Bear Group courtesy of National Park Service.

Aerial view of the Marching Bear Group at Effigy Mounds National Monument in Iowa captures elements, far right, that were incorporated into the adopted quarter dollar reverse design.

Collectors will get their first in-person look at the 2017 Effigy Mounds National Monument quarter dollar during the coin’s official U.S. Mint launch ceremony in February in Iowa.

The launch ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. Central Time Feb. 7 at the Allamakee Community School District High School Gym, 1059 Third Ave. N.W., in Waukon.

The ceremony, to include remarks from Philadelphia Mint Plant Manager J. Marc Landry and local representatives, will be followed by a coin exchange.

During the coin exchange, attendees will be able to exchange change for 40-coin, $10 face-value rolls of circulation-quality Uncirculated 2017-D Effigy Mounds National Monument quarter dollars. Kerndt Brothers Saving Bank in Waukon is sponsing the coin exchange.

Schoolchildren attending the event will receive an example of one of the new quarter dollars free.

The evening before the quarter dollar launch, the U.S. Mint will host a coin forum during which Mint representatives will inform attendees on current and future coin programs and receive feed­back from collectors.

The forum is scheduled to be held from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. CT Feb. 6, at the Effigy Mounds National Monument Visitor Center, 151 Highway 76, in Harpers Ferry.

The quarter dollar will be released into general circulation through the Federal Reserve on Feb. 6.

The reverse of the coin — the 36th of 56 coins to be issued under the America the Beautiful Quarters Program — was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Richard Masters and sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Renata Gordon.

The design illustrates an aerial view of mounds in the Marching Bear Group.