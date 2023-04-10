Educational forums offered before ANA World’s Fair of Money

The ANA will host two seminars, one on grading U.S. coins and the other on counterfeit detection, in the days leading up to the 2023 World’s Fair of Money in Pittsburgh.

Pre-show two-day seminars dedicated to grading U.S. coins and counterfeit detection will be offered by the American Numismatic Association in conjunction with the World’s Fair of Money Aug. 8 to 12 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh.

The separate seminars will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 6 and 7. The cost for either seminar is $250 for ANA members and $350 for nonmembers.

The deadline to register for the seminars is June 28. For more information and to register, visit info.money.org/wfm-webinars-2023. For questions, email seminars@money.org or telephone 719-482-9848. Visit the ANA website at www.money.org.

Grading

Former ANA education director Rod Gillis will provide instruction on the fundamentals of grading U.S. coins.

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According to the program narrative, “Knowledge of coin grading not only makes collectors more confident on the bourse floor, but also adds to the enjoyment of the hobby by helping take the worry out of numismatic purchases. Learn how U.S. coins should be graded according to the latest ANA and market standards. The seminar covers many topics and emphasizes the fundamental principles of grading circulated U.S. coins, including the history and evolution of grading standards, analysis of a coin’s focal points, technical and market grading, how to determine initial signs of wear and evaluating surface marks, strike, luster and eye appeal.”

Counterfeit detection

The seminar on counterfeit detection will be led by professional numismatist Brian Silliman of Brian Silliman Rare Coins. Silliman is a former grader and conservation expert for Numismatic Guaranty Co. and a former authenticator/conserver for the ANA.

According to the program’s details, “This class will debut one of the largest collections of Chinese-made counterfeits of United States Colonials, coins, tokens, bullion and bars. Hundreds of never-before-seen, recently made examples will be available to examine along with the ANA’s Counterfeit Detection set of older and highly deceptive fakes. The seminar will provide attendees with information on counterfeit detection of key date and Mint-marked coins, U.S. gold coins, and the latest wave of deceptive Chinese-made counterfeits. There will be both digital presentation and extensive hands-on coin examination.

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