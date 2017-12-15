Educational activities galore at FUN convention

Educational activities galore will be offered during the Florida United Numismatists show in Tampa the first week of January, with most open free to the public.

The 2018 Florida United Numismatists show, the group’s 63rd annual convention, is quickly approaching, and many events are on tap for all collectors to enjoy.

The show runs from Jan. 4 to 7 at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Florida, and features more than 600 dealer booths, a competitive exhibit area, Coins and Kids booth, the Young Numismatists and Scout Merit Badge programs, FUN Coin Club Get Together, the Heritage auction and more.

Preshow programming begins Jan. 3 with a daylong seminar, “Introduction To Cherry Picking Die Varieties,” taught by Sam Gelberd, American Numismatic Association numismatic educator. Gelberd will cover the basics of die variety identification, how and where to search for them, and tips for buying and selling. (Pre­registration is required; the cost is $159 for ANA and FUN members.)

Many more educational programs are slated for the 2018 show. The following events are free and open to the public.

Thursday, Jan. 4

Industry Council for Tangible Assets’ anti-counterfeiting meeting (8:30 a.m.) is open to the public. ICTA director of anti-counterfeiting Beth Deisher will update the attendees on the Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force’s latest activities.

The ANA exhibit judge refresher training course (11 a.m.) is a requirement for some. All currently certified ANA exhibit judges must take a refresher course once every five years and recertify by the end of 2018, and this is the only course offered in Florida in 2018.

The P-D-S Grading System seminar (11:30 a.m.) focuses on a grading system that can be used for a wide range of coins. The class is taught by Rick Snow, Arizona dealer and author of Flying Eagle & Indian Cent Attribution Guide (Eagle Eye Rare Coins Inc., 2014).

Charles Barber enthusiasts won’t want to miss the 30-minute “Barber’s Silver Coinage” program by Ray Herz (2:30 p.m.).

Other Jan. 4 seminars include: “A Serious Collector’s Analysis Of The Walking Liberty Half Dollar Series” by Gregg Wagner (12:30 p.m.); “20 Things To Avoid To Make Your Coin Collecting Experience More Enjoyable” by Tony Swicer (1:30 p.m.); and “Hidden Gems In The Lincoln Cent Series” by David Elliott (3:30 p.m.).

Friday, Jan. 5

Standing-room-only is expected for “When To Sell Your Coins” by Scott Travers and Maurice Rosen (1:15 p.m.).

At the Annual VAM Thing meeting (3:45 p.m.) by the Society of Silver Dollar Collectors, information will cover recent discoveries and their approximate values. It is open to new collectors and veterans alike.

Other Jan. 5 seminars to round out the day: “My Top Dozen VAMS For 2018” by John Roberts (12:15 p.m.); “So You Want To Be A Third-Party Grader?” by Bill Fivaz (2:45 p.m.); and “Coins 2018: Stay Interested, Get Rich?” by David Harper, editor of Numismatic News (11:15 a.m.).

Saturday, Jan. 6

Saturday kicks off with the Women In Numismatics general meeting at (9 a.m.), where guest speaker John Kraljevich’s presentation is titled “African-American History and Numismatics: Collectible Objects, Stories of Freedom.”

Fred Weinberg and BJ Neff will present “What’s Happening In The Error And Variety Market?” (11:15 a.m.), where attendees will learn about current happenings and developments in this area of the market, including the incidence of counterfeit errors and varieties.

For the 40th consecutive year, views on where the silver dollar market may be heading in the coming year and how to profit from those trends will be presented, at the 40th Annual Silver Dollar Investor’s Forum (12:15 p.m.), this year by Randy Campbell, FUN president and the senior authenticator/grader for Independent Coin Graders.

Gerry Fortin, president of the Liberty Seated Collector’s Club, will discuss not only the scarce and rare dates, but also some of the more common dates in “An Overview Of The Liberty Seated Quarter Series” (1:15 p.m.).

Don Bonser is back with his annual entertaining presentation, this year titled: “My 18 Favorite Coins For Fun & Profit In 2018” (2:15 p.m.). The professional dealer (and former full-time grader) from central Florida will offer his logic, some of which is often unorthodox.

“An Introduction To Variety Collecting, Part III,” by David Close finishes off the day (3:15 p.m.). Parts I and II of this program were very popular, offered at the 2016 and 2017 January FUN Conventions, according to the organization.