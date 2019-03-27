Listed as BB-192 in the Bowers-Borckardt dollar reference and featuring the popular AMERICAI reverse variety, it had unusually vibrant cartwheel luster on both sides with rich blue color at the borders.

The MS-63 Pittman-Pogue 1800 Draped Bust silver dollar represents the popular AMERICAI reverse variety. It sold for $60,000 on Feb. 28, a significant improvement on the $28 it brought in 1949.

The more than 600 classic U.S. coins from the collection of Texas collector D. Brent Pogue brought $106.69 million across five auctions by Stack’s Bowers Galleries and Sotheby’s between 2015 and 2017.

The coins generally brought strong prices, leading some to wonder how the coins would fare once they returned to the market. While relatively few Pogue coins have traded at auction after the Pogue auctions, those that do have often sold for more than the already robust prices they brought previously.

Inside Coin World: Nearly all U.S. coins series are threatened by counterfeiters: Modern counterfeiting risks from China, a counterfeit note from the 1840s newly rediscovered, and a look at Flying Eagle cents, all in the April 8 issue of “Coin World.”

Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ recent Baltimore Expo auction offered Pogue’s 1800 Draped Bust silver dollar graded Mint State 63 by Professional Coin Grading Service. Listed as BB-192 in the Bowers-Borckardt dollar reference and featuring the popular AMERICAI reverse variety, it had unusually vibrant cartwheel luster on both sides with rich blue color at the borders.

This specific die pair was first published by John Haseltine in 1881, but dealer Charles Steigerwalt is credited for popularizing the AMERICAI name in the following decades.

Pogue’s dollar was purchased by legendary collector John Jay Pittman from Abe Kosoff’s 1949 American Numismatic Association auction for $28 and it later sold in David Akers’ May 1998 sale of the Pittman Collection, Part II, for $46,750. At Pogue V in March 2017 it brought $54,050 and on Feb. 28 it realized $60,000.

