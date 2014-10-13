Eckfeldt Family Archives display at Baltimore coin expo

This 1839 gold medal was presented to Adam Eckfeldt (1769 to 1852) upon his retirement as chief coiner. The medal is graded NGC Proof 62 Cameo.

The Eckfeldt Family Archives of coins, medals, and documents will be on display Oct. 30 to Nov. 2 during the Whitman Baltimore Coin & Collectibles Expo. Some numismatists call the Eckfeldts “the first family of the U.S. Mint” for their multi-generation service at the Mint in the 19th and 20th centuries.

The Eckfeldt Family Archives is soon to be auctioned on eBay under the seller name “tangibleinv” by Silvano DiGenova from Tangible Investments in Laguna Beach and Huntington Beach, Calif.

The collection has been consigned for the sale by the great-grandson of Jacob Bausch Eckfeldt.

Jacob Bausch Eckfeldt — grandson of the most well-known of the Eckfeldts, Adam Eckfeldt (1769 to 1852) — held three positions during his tenure at the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia, including the presidentially appointed assayer under Presidents James A. Garfield, Chester A. Arthur, Grover Cleveland, Benjamin Harrison, William McKinley, Theodore Roosevelt, William Howard Taft, Woodow Wilson, Warren J. Harding, Calvin Coolidge and Herbert Hoover.

Among the items that are part of the archives is a 51-millimeter gold medal honoring Adam Eckfeldt presented on his 1839 retirement as chief coiner. The medal is graded Numismatic Guaranty Corp. Proof 62 Cameo.

For more information about the Eckfeldt Family Archives and the upcoming sale, email Tangible Investments, or visit the firm’s website.

The expo is being held at the Baltimore Convention Center.