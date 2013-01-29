Early U.S. cents among sale highlights

A 1793 Flowing Hair, Chain, AMERI. cent and a 1794 Liberty Cap cent are among the 83 lots of early United States large cents from the Paul Gerrie Collection to be offered Feb. 3 in Los Angeles by Ira & Larry Goldberg Auctioneers.

The large cents are among 2,195 lots of United States coins and paper money to be offered in four public sessions Feb. 3 and 4.

The Chain cent, Lot 1, is graded About Uncirculated 53 by Professional Coin Grading Service. The coin is cataloged as Sheldon 1 in Penny Whimsy by William H. Sheldon.

The Liberty Cap cent, S-29, is plated in the Sheldon book as well as in Walter Breen’s Encyclopedia of Early United States Cents 1793-1814. It is Lot 18 in the auction, and is graded PCGS Mint State 65+ brown, and stickered by Certified Acceptance Corp.

Other cents in the auction include a 1793 Liberty Cap cent, S-13, Lot 7, PCGS AU-53; a 1794 Liberty Cap, Head of 1793, Edge of 1794 cent, S-18b, Lot 9, PCGS MS-63 brown; and a 1794 Liberty Cap, Wheelspoke Reverse cent, S-33, Lot 22, PCGS Very Fine 35.

The remaining lots in the auction represent Colonial coins through gold $20 double eagles, as well as patterns and U.S. paper money.

Among the additional lots are:

• 1776 Continental Currency dollar, inscriptions include CURRENCY spelling and EG FECIT, in pewter, Newman 3-D (1776 Continental Currency Coinage & Varieties of the Fugio Cent by Eric P. Newman), Lot 1370, PCGS MS-65.

• 1969-S Lincoln, Doubled Die Obverse cent, Lot 1133, PCGS MS-62 red and brown.

• 1914/3 Indian Head 5-cent coin, Lot 1158, PCGS MS-65, CAC.

• 1916 Indian Head, Doubled Die Obverse 5-cent coin, Lot 1169, PCGS MS-64.

• 1916 Indian Head, Doubled Die Obverse 5-cent coin, Lot 1226, PCGS VF-35.

• 1937-D Indian Head, Three-Legged Bison 5-cent coin, Lot 1221, PCGS MS-65.

• 1796 Draped Bust dime, John Reich 4 (Early United States Dimes 1796-1837 by David J. Davis, Russell J. Logan, Allen F. Lovejoy, John W. McCloskey, and William L. Subjack), Lot 1244, Numismatic Guaranty Corp. MS-64.

• 1800 Draped Bust dime, Lot 1245, PCGS MS-63, CAC.

• 1824/2 Capped Bust dime, Lot 1248, NGC Proof 65, one of four known.

• 1829 Capped Bust Half dollar, Lot 1321, NGC Proof 63, CAC, unique as a Proof.

• 1839 Seated Liberty half dollar, Lot 1328, NGC MS-67.

• 1795 Flowing Hair, With Silver Plug dollar, BB-13 (Silver Dollars & Trade Dollars of the United States, A Complete Encyclopedia by Q. David Bowers, with Mark Borckardt), Lot 1372, PCGS Secure Plus AU-53.

• 1848 Coronet, CAL. gold $2.50 quarter eagle, Lot 1694, NGC AU-58.

• 1796/5 Capped Bust, Small Eagle gold $5 half eagle, Lot 1734, NGC MS-61.

• 1877 Liberty Head pattern half dollar in copper, design by Charles Barber, Judd 1525 (United States Pattern Coins, Experimental & Trial Pieces by J. Hewitt Judd, edited by Q. David Bowers).

• 1916 Walking Liberty pattern half dollar, Judd 1992, Lot 1676, PCGS Proof 50.

• Series 1934 $10,000 Federal Reserve note, Friedberg 2231-B (Paper Money of the United States by Arthur L. Friedberg and Ira S. Friedberg), Lot 2188, from the Binion Hoard, PCGS Very Choice New 64 Apparent. ¦