Early silver cents at ANA auctions: Week's Most Read
- Published: Aug 11, 2017, 9 AM
It’s that time of the week again, as we catch up on what happened in the numismatic world this week.
Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. Unique (and uniface) 1831 Matron Head cent an affordable error: An 1831 Matron Head, Medium Letters cent with a normal obverse and a blank reverse — an error coin called a uniface piece — realized $646.20 at auction.
4. Royal Canadian Mint produces a 2017 Timber Wolf kilo gold mule: At least half of the RCM's 10 Proof 2017 In the Eyes of the Timber Wolf gold kilo $2,500 coins were minted with an obverse for the Proof silver $250 version.
3. This 1806 Draped Bust quarter dollar has a gold CAC sticker, which is rarely given: The highest graded examples are highly sought after and rare, thus accounting for the price of well over $20,000.
2. UFO-shaped coin from Niue celebrates the alien version of the Roswell crash: The Roswell Incident in 1947 is the subject of a new curved, glow-in-the-dark, silver $2 commemorative coin struck in the name of Niue.
1. Early silver coins, rare cents lead official ANA convention auctions: A 1794 Flowing Hair dollar graded Mint State 64 by PCGS and bearing a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker led the sales at $2.82 million.
