This gorgeous Lord St. Oswald-Norweb 1794 Flowing Hair dollar graded MS-64 and bearing a CAC sticker brought $2.82 million during the Aug. 3 Rarities Night auction by Stack’s Bowers Galleries. Naturally, a coin that topped the $2 million mark garnered plenty of attention, and was the week’s most read post.

It’s that time of the week again, as we catch up on what happened in the numismatic world this week.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Unique (and uniface) 1831 Matron Head cent an affordable error: An 1831 Matron Head, Medium Letters cent with a normal obverse and a blank reverse — an error coin called a uniface piece — realized $646.20 at auction.

4. Royal Canadian Mint produces a 2017 Timber Wolf kilo gold mule: At least half of the RCM's 10 Proof 2017 In the Eyes of the Timber Wolf gold kilo $2,500 coins were minted with an obverse for the Proof silver $250 version.

3. This 1806 Draped Bust quarter dollar has a gold CAC sticker, which is rarely given: The highest graded examples are highly sought after and rare, thus accounting for the price of well over $20,000.

2. UFO-shaped coin from Niue celebrates the alien version of the Roswell crash: The Roswell Incident in 1947 is the subject of a new curved, glow-in-the-dark, silver $2 commemorative coin struck in the name of Niue.

1. Early silver coins, rare cents lead official ANA convention auctions: A 1794 Flowing Hair dollar graded Mint State 64 by PCGS and bearing a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker led the sales at $2.82 million.

