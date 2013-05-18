Early demand for sets slows Mint website

The U.S. Mint’s website operated sluggishly but did not shut down May 9 as customers rushed to place orders for the 2013 American Eagle West Point Two-Coin Silver set.

Demand for the 2013 American Eagle West Point Two-Coin Silver set from the inaugural day of sales May 9 contributed to the U.S. Mint’s website slowing, but still functioning.

“Our online catalog has not stopped working,” according to a U.S. Mint statement released May 9 by spokesman Michael White. “However, because of the large number of customers attempting to place orders for the American Eagle West Point Two-Coin Silver Set, you may experience delays. This product will be on sale through June 6 and there is no mintage limit, so try later when the site is not experiencing so much traffic. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience.”

Tom Jurkowsky, director of the U.S. Mint’s Office of Public Affairs, said first-day sales totaled 140,648.

Sales began at noon EDT May 9 and are scheduled to end at 5 p.m. EDT June 6. The mintage will be determined by the number of successful orders placed during that period.

Product will be available for shipping beginning July 25, according to the Mint’s website.

The sets contain an Enhanced Uncirculated 2013-W American Eagle silver dollar and a Reverse Proof 2013-W American Eagle silver dollar, both of which are being offered only in the set. The sets are priced at $139.95 each.

Collectors blocked from immediate access to the Mint website were greeted with a message indicating the website was experiencing technical difficulties and advising customers to wait to place orders, or attempt to place orders by phone. ¦