Eagles artwork donated by artist to ANA
- Published: Aug 23, 2021, 10 AM
Acclaimed artist Emily Damstra, whose designs are now on 11 United States coins, including the reverse of the popular new American Eagle Reverse of 2021 silver bullion coins, hand-signed a poster-size canvas print of her eagle artwork and donated it to the American Numismatic Association. The signing and donation took place at the ANA’s Chicago World’s Fair of Money.
Three officials of the ANA witnessed the signing of the large, 30-by-42-inch artwork depicting images of an eagle in flight and an eagle perched: executive director Kim Kiick, 2019–2021 President Col. Steve Ellsworth and 2021–2023 President Dr. Ralph Ross. Kiick accepted the artwork on behalf of the association.
A participant in the United States Mint’s Artistic Infusion Program, Damstra has designed over 40 coins and medals for the U.S. Mint and the Royal Canadian Mint.
In addition to making the art donation, Damstra signed autographs and met collectors at the PCGS booth throughout the event.
