EAC poised to release new copper grading guide

Early American Coppers has announced the upcoming publication of its first book, the new Grading Guide For Early American Copper Coins.

According to the organization, this profusely illustrated, 192-page hardcover book "fully describes the process of grading early American copper coins as practiced by collectors who specialize in them."

The book will offer grading guides to copper half cents and large cents, as well as Confederation-era issues.

It will become available to members at the EAC convention in Colorado Springs, Colo., May 1 to 4, 2014, and to the public immediately thereafter.

The cover price will be $54.95 plus $5 postage and handlimg. EAC or Colonial Coin Collectors Club members in good standing will get a $5 discount. Members purchasing the book at the EAC convention will pay $45. All proceeds from the book will go to EAC to support its educational and outreach activities.