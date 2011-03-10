EAC convention returns

It’s that time of year again when a collector’s thoughts turn to the annual Early American Coppers convention! This year’s convention will be held May 12 to 15 in Portland, Ore. The host hotel is the Lloyd Center Doubletree. You can access the hotel online at www.doubletreegreen.com/; ask for the EAC rate when booking.

The copper fraternity has again invited the members of the John Reich Collectors Society to join its convention, bringing the copper and silver collectors together for a weekend of fun, education, trading and camaraderie. The convention begins on the evening of May 12 with a meet-and-greet reception where you can catch up with old friends and make new ones. Next, everyone gravitates to the “happening rooms” where coins are displayed for comparison and study. Each year, specific die marriages are studied.

The die marriages being displayed this year are:

? Half cents — 1795 Liberty Cap, Cohen 6 (American Half Cents: The “Little Half Sisters” by Roger S. Cohen Jr.); 1804 Draped Bust, C-2; 1811 Classic Head, C-1; 1831 Classic Head “original” Proofs — or suspected circulation strikes — most collectors believe this is a Proof-only year. Can someone prove otherwise? Error half cents will also be studied and displayed.

? Large cents — 1794 Liberty Cap, Sheldon 40 (Penny Whimsy by William H. Sheldon); 1795 Liberty Cap, S-73; 1823 Coronet “restrike”; 1825 Coronet, Newcomb 2 (United States Copper Cents 1816-1857 by Howard Newcomb); 1836 Coronet, N-7.

Also, the following silver die marriages will be displayed:

? 1831 Capped Bust half dime, Logan-McCloskey 1 (Federal Half Dimes 1792-1837 by Russell Logan and John McCloskey); 1827 Capped Bust dime, John Reich 1 (Early United States Dimes 1796-1837 by David J. Davis, Russell J. Logan, Allen F. Lovejoy, John W. McCloskey and William L. Subjack); 1806 Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle quarter dollars, Browning 5 and B-6 (Early Quarter Dollars of the United States 1796-1838 by A.W. Browning); 1808 Capped Bust, Lettered Edge half dollar, Overton 110 (Early Half Dollar Varieties: 1794-1836 by Al C. Overton and Donald Parsley) and 1817 Capped Bust, Reeded Edge half dollar, O-105; and 1798 Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle dollar, Bolender 14 (United States Early Silver Dollars from 1794 to 1803 by M.H. Bolender).

This is an opportunity to see numerous examples of these die marriages in one place for comparison. Many condition census pieces normally are brought to the convention and interesting die states are commonplace. Anyone who has experienced a happening comes away wanting to return to the convention every year.

The convention bourse is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 13 and 14, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 15. Here you can buy, sell, trade or admire the cases of the dealers. Free educational forums will be offered May 14 and 15 to anyone attending. You will have a chance to learn more about the coins you collect from some of the leading experts in the hobby.

An auction on the evening of May 14 is open only to EAC members. The entire auction will be devoted to coppers. Collectors will have had the chance to view the lots during the bourse hours. The auction is usually quick-paced and filled with lots of fun and surprises.

I encourage anyone who has the opportunity to make it to the convention to attend. You will not find a more dedicated group of numismatists in one place willing to help you with your education. The bourse is a relaxed event, unlike a “normal” coin show. You will see cases dedicated to early American coins without the “distractions” of multitudes of Morgan dollars and other modern issues. Attend one EAC convention and you will never want to miss another!

Brad Karoleff is a vice president of the John Reich Collectors Society and editor of the club’s journal. He can be reached via e-mail at bkaroleff@yahoo.com