The hoard features nearly 500 coins, including 8 gold coins. Just some of the coins appear here after dirt was removed from them.

The week is winding down, and it’s time to catch up on what happened in the numismatic world.

To look back at Coin World's five most-read stories of the week, click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Saint-Gaudens medal earns $45,600 price tag at Stack’s Bowers sale: Augustus Saint-Gaudens turned down first requests to design the World’s Columbian Exposition award medal, but what happened when he finally accepted the commission?

4. Demand for U.S. Mint bullion coins continues to slide: U.S. Mint American Eagle and American Buffalo bullion coin sales through March continue sharply down during 2018 compared to the same time period in 2017.

3. SS Pulaski salvaged treasure coins undergoing curation: Numismatic Conservation Services has begun curating coins recovered from the June 14, 1838, wreck of the SS Pulaski, for NGC to grade and encapsulate.

2. ‘Legendary’ 1955 Lincoln, Doubled Die Obverse cent turns heads at Rarities Night: The 1955 Lincoln, Doubled Die Obverse cent has strong doubling visible to the naked eye, and this is the finest example PCGS grades with full Mint red color.

1. Dutch workers dig up hoard of 15th century gold and silver coins: Two water company employees find a treasure hoard in the Netherlands.