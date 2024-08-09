Drzewucki selected as Kosoff Award winner by PNG

Ron Drzewucki, a longtime dealer and current president of CAC Grading, is the 2024 recipient of the highest honor given by the Professional Numismatists Guild, the Abe Kosoff Founders Award.

The Kosoff award is presented annually in recognition of lifelong dedication to the entire numismatic community, and Drzewucki’s was presented Aug. 5, at the Annual PNG Awards Reception, prior to the ANA World’s Fair of Money in Rosemont, Illinois.

“The Kosoff Award is named after PNG’s Founding President who spearheaded the 1955 launch of the organization,” explained PNG Executive Director John Feigenbaum.

“I’ve been friends and doing business with Ron Drzewucki since 1990 and personally witnessed his decades-long commitment to the hobby from his early days as a vest-pocket dealer to his leadership role as one of the top numismatists in the country. He has been a consistent flag-bearer of PNG’s ethical standards. To be a friend or business associate of Ron is to know you have someone you can always trust and depend on no matter the circumstances,” stated Feigenbaum.

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“The PNG publicly recognizes outstanding achievements in the hobby and the profession by honoring deserving recipients with prestigious awards,” said PNG President James Sego who served as chairman of the 2024 PNG Awards Committee.

This year’s other PNG awards and their recipients follow.

➤ Sol Kaplan Award: Michael Fuljenz and attorney Gary Linthicum of Universal Coin & Bullion, Paul Sandler of Numismatic Guaranty Co./Certified Collectibles Group, and United States Postal Service Postal Inspector Ozzie Fong for their joint efforts and contributions in combating crimes against the numismatic community. Their determined work led to the arrest of a Beaumont, Texas, postal service employee accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars of rare coins and precious metal bullion coins from the mail.

➤ Robert Friedberg Award: Numismatic researcher Roger W. Burdette for his reference book, Saudi Gold and Other Tales from the Mint.

➤ Harvey G. Stack Lifetime Achievement Award: Former PNG President Ronald Gillio of Stack’s Bowers Galleries for his years of extraordinary service to the numismatic community.

➤ Significant Contribution Award: David Vagi, NGC Ancients director and finalizer, for exceptional, beneficial efforts over the years on behalf of PNG, the profession, and the hobby.

➤ Additionally, PNG leaders named Paul Nugget as a Lifetime Member; an honor specifically bestowed by vote of the PNG Board of Directors.

Recognition was given to four dealers for 50 years each of PNG membership: Larry Hanks, Richard Lobel, William Youngerman, and Stanley Zurawski. PNG Executive Director John Feigenbaum was honored for 25 years of membership.

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