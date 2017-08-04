The handsome 1806 Draped Bust quarter dollar was encased in an old-style PCGS MS-63 holder that bears a coveted CAC gold sticker. The coin sold for $23,500 at the 2017 Summer FUN auctions.

Heritage’s July 6 to 9 auctions held in conjunction with the summer Florida United Numismatists convention realized nearly $6 million, with a 99 percent sell-through rate. While a Seated Liberty 20-cent coin topped bidding, many collectors were attracted to an 1893-S Morgan dollar graded About Uncirculated 55 by PCGS, and it sold for $38,796, right in line with what comparably graded examples have traded hands for in recent sales. Here are three pieces — two of them coins and one a medal — that illustrate the variety of material offered in the auction.

Here’s the last of three lots we’re profiling from Heritage’s Summer FUN sale:

The Lot:

1806 Draped Bust quarter dollar, MS-63, gold CAC sticker

The Price:

$23,500

The Story:

Collectors love the mysterious CAC gold stickers, applied to a very small percentage of CAC coins that CAC determines could easily green sticker at the next highest grade level. An 1806 Draped Bust quarter dollar graded PCGS MS-63 in an old, green label PCGS holder and carrying a gold CAC sticker sold for $23,500 at Heritage’s Summer FUN auction.

The 1806 Draped Bust quarter dollar is not a rare issue, having a mintage of 206,124 pieces and 10 die marriages, of which the offered example is the most common, the B-9 variety, characterized by a long bisecting die crack that runs through the 1 in the date, through Liberty’s hair and up to the E in LIBERTY.

Heritage adds, “the lightly abraded surfaces retain traces of original mint luster, under shades of lavender-gray and pale gold toning,” concluding, “the technical quality and eye appeal are quite high for the grade.”