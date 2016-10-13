Prooflike 1896-S Morgan dollar sells for $111,625
- Published: Oct 13, 2016, 7 AM
Legend Rare Coin Auctions’ Regency Auction XVIII took place Sept. 29 in Las Vegas as part of the Professional Coin Grading Service Member’s Only show and, as typical with the auctioneer, toned coins — especially Morgan dollars — captured the attention of bidders.
In a post-auction press release, Legend said that its strong prices were the result of collectors buying for their collections, as opposed to dealers buying for inventory, noting that 90 percent of the lots went directly to collectors or their agents.
Here is one of three notable lots we're profiling in this week's Market Analysis:
The Lot:
1896-S Morgan dollar, MS-66 Prooflike, CAC
The Price:
$111,625
The Story:
Business strike Morgan dollars with contrast between frosted devices and mirrored fields can be characterized as Prooflike, or if the contrast is particularly dramatic, Deep Mirror Prooflike. Legend offered an 1896-S Morgan dollar graded MS-66 Prooflike with a green CAC sticker from the Coronet Collection that sold for $111,625 against an estimate of $95,000 to $110,000.
The same dollar was offered last year at Legend’s auction of the Coronet Collection where it sold for $96,937.50, well below the estimate of $125,000 to $140,000.
Legend explained: “The Coronet Collector loves this coin so much he paid full ticket and bought it back out the [2015] sale. He now realizes it does not go with his new current project and wants this love of his life placed with someone who will give it a great home.”
Legend added that it was once graded MS-67 Prooflike by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. and that in absence of any certified Deep Mirror Prooflike examples, this is considered the finest Prooflike example.
