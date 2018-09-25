Not discovered until the mid-1960s, few examples of the 1916 Indian Head, Doubled Die Obverse 5-cent coin were saved in Mint State. Most survive in low circulated grades, so this one graded PCGS Extremely Fine 40 and bearing a green CAC sticker is a prize.

The Indian Head 5-cent coin series is filled with varieties, like the 1918/7-D overdate coin and the famed 1937-D “Three-Legged Bison” where the bison on the reverse is missing one leg due to overzealous die polishing. Perhaps the most dramatic is the 1916 Indian Head, Doubled Die Obverse 5-cent coin, where the date is the pick up point with some of the strongest doubling seen on any 20th century doubled die.

The issue escaped widespread collector interest until the mid-1960s. This late discovery meant that few examples were saved in Mint State. Most survive in low circulated grades, so this one graded PCGS Extremely Fine 40 and bearing a green CAC sticker is a prize. The cataloger called it “exceptionally well preserved,” adding, “Originally toned surfaces are veiled in a blend of dove gray, pale rose and medium orange patina.” It sold for $16,800 at Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ Aug. 15 Rarities Night auction at the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Philadelphia.

The variety is listed as FS-101 in the Cherrypickers’ Guide to Rare Die Varieties of United States Coins and has long been listed in the “Red Book,” by Bill Fivaz and J.T. Stanton which ensures broad collector demand.

