Dr. Pauli Murray quarters to enter circulation Jan. 2

2024 American Women quarter dollars featuring the Rev. Dr. Pauli Murray enter circulation Jan. 2, and bags, rolls and roll sets of the circulation-quality coins will be offered by the U.S. Mint beginning Feb. 15.

Bags and rolls of circulation-quality 2024 American Women quarter dollars featuring the Rev. Dr. Pauli Murray will be offered by the U.S. Mint beginning at noon Eastern Time Feb. 15.

The circulation-quality coins from production at the Denver and Philadelphia Mints are to be released into general circulation through the Federal Reserve on Jan. 2, 2024.

They are offered as numismatic products in 100-coin canvas bags from the Denver or Philadelphia Mint, priced at $45 per bag. Two-roll sets, with one 40-coins roll from each of the same two mints, are priced at $40. A three-roll set, which includes one 40-coin roll of circulation-quality coins apiece from the Denver, Philadelphia and San Francisco Mints, is offered at $60 per set, with production limited to 12,620 sets.

The 100-coin bags’ sales limit is 7,860 bags apiece from the Denver and Philadelphia Mints, and a household order limit is set at 10 bags for each Mint.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

The two-roll set’s production limit is 9,140 sets, with a household order limit of three sets.

The American Women quarter dollar San Francisco Mint circulation strikes are offered only in the three-roll sets, with none released into circulation.

All these numismatic products can be ordered in advance by using the U.S. Mint’s subscription option. Similar products offered in past years have sold out to buyers ordering by subscription, leaving few available on the scheduled sales release date.

The Murray design was rendered by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program designer Emily S. Damstra and sculpted by U.S. Mint Chief Engraver Joseph F. Menna.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Keep in touch on MyCollect - the social media platform for collectibles

Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.