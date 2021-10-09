Dr. Harcourt Fuller appointed to CCAC panel

Dr. Harcourt Fuller, an associate professor of African and African Diaspora History in the Department of History at Georgia State University in Atlanta, has been appointed to the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Fuller fills the vacancy created by the expiration of the second four-year term of numismatist Thomas J. Uram. Uram spent the final two years of his second term serving as CCAC chairman.

A coin and currency collector since his childhood years, Fuller is a member of the American Numismatic Association and the International Bank Note Society. His numismatic research has been highlighted in Coin World and the IBNS Journal.

Fuller is also the creator of the traveling museum exhibition, Black Money Exhibit: World Currencies Featuring African and African Diasporic History and Cultures; the Black Money Exhibit soundtrack; and the forthcoming documentary-film, Black Women on Money.

Fuller holds a doctorate degree in International History and a master of science degree (with merit) in History of International Relations from the London School of Economics. Fuller also holds a bachelor of arts degree in International Studies, a master of arts degree in History, and a certificate in Latin American Studies from the City College of New York.

During his graduate studies, he held the position of research assistant in the Department of Coins and Medals at the British Museum in London.

