Doyle New York 040814 results

Four $20 Federal Reserve notes are among the 132 $20 FRNs sold at auction in one lot April 8, 2014, by Doyle New York, for $3,000.

This sampling is from the more than 130 U.S. silver commemorative coins that sold in one lot April 8, 2014, by Doyle New York, for $18,000.

More than 130 U.S. silver commemorative coins dating from 1892 to 1954 sold for $18,000, more than twice the estimate, during the April 8 Doyle New York coins, paper money and postage stamps auction.

The virtually complete collection of 137 coins (sold as lot 216) is missing only seven coins: the 1928 Hawaii Discovery Sesquicentennial half dollar; the 1935 Hudson, New York Sesquicentennial half dollar; the 1935-D California-Pacific Exposition half dollar; the 1926-P Oregon Trail Memorial half dollar; and the 1939, 1939-D and 1939-S Arkansas Centennial half dollar.

Most of the coins are graded Mint State 60+ with a few lower grades. The lot was estimated to sell for $6,000 to $8,000.

A single-lot offering of 132 $20 Federal Reserve notes (lot 174) sold for $3,000 during the April 8 auction.

The lot offered $20 FRNs in the following series and quantities: Series 1928 (16 notes), Series 1934 (76 notes), and Series 1950 (38 notes). The grades of the notes ranged from Poor to Uncirculated. The lot was estimated to realize between $3,500 and $4,500.

All sale prices include the buyer’s fee.

For more information about the auction, call the firm at 212-427-4141, send an email message to coins@DoyleNewYork.com, or visit the firm’s website at www.doylenewyork.com.