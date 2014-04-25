Doyle New York 040814 results
- Published: Apr 25, 2014, 9 AM
More than 130 U.S. silver commemorative coins dating from 1892 to 1954 sold for $18,000, more than twice the estimate, during the April 8 Doyle New York coins, paper money and postage stamps auction.
The virtually complete collection of 137 coins (sold as lot 216) is missing only seven coins: the 1928 Hawaii Discovery Sesquicentennial half dollar; the 1935 Hudson, New York Sesquicentennial half dollar; the 1935-D California-Pacific Exposition half dollar; the 1926-P Oregon Trail Memorial half dollar; and the 1939, 1939-D and 1939-S Arkansas Centennial half dollar.
Most of the coins are graded Mint State 60+ with a few lower grades. The lot was estimated to sell for $6,000 to $8,000.
A single-lot offering of 132 $20 Federal Reserve notes (lot 174) sold for $3,000 during the April 8 auction.
The lot offered $20 FRNs in the following series and quantities: Series 1928 (16 notes), Series 1934 (76 notes), and Series 1950 (38 notes). The grades of the notes ranged from Poor to Uncirculated. The lot was estimated to realize between $3,500 and $4,500.
All sale prices include the buyer’s fee.
For more information about the auction, call the firm at 212-427-4141, send an email message to coins@DoyleNewYork.com, or visit the firm’s website at www.doylenewyork.com.
